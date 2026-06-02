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42,972 Shares in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Acquired by Pincus Capital Management LP

Written by MarketBeat
June 2, 2026
Lam Research logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Pincus Capital Management LP disclosed a new fourth-quarter position in Lam Research, buying 42,972 shares valued at about $7.36 million. The stake makes LRCX the fund’s sixth-largest holding and about 4.9% of its portfolio.
  • Lam Research recently reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue, with quarterly EPS of $1.47 on revenue of $5.84 billion, both above analyst estimates. Revenue rose 23.8% year over year, and the company issued Q4 2026 guidance of $1.50 to $1.80 EPS.
  • Analysts remain largely bullish on the stock, with 27 Buy ratings and a consensus price target of $303.30, though some firms have raised targets as high as $575. Lam Research also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, payable July 8.
  • Five stocks we like better than Lam Research.

Pincus Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,972 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $7,356,000. Lam Research comprises 4.9% of Pincus Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Lam Research by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $317.12 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $265.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.29. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $80.43 and a 1-year high of $333.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho set a $380.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore boosted their target price on Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,737 shares of company stock worth $17,738,700. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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