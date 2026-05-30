432,478 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Purchased by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 432,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $62,083,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,483,870 shares of the company's stock worth $19,875,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,499,819 shares of the company's stock worth $8,356,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,617,937 shares of the company's stock worth $4,814,835,000 after purchasing an additional 360,936 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,617,747 shares of the company's stock worth $1,912,476,000 after purchasing an additional 958,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,005,569 shares of the company's stock worth $1,292,479,000 after purchasing an additional 102,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $170.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $144.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $197.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.94%.

Trending Headlines about PepsiCo

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PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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