44,200 Shares in Intuitive Machines, Inc. $LUNR Purchased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 406.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Machines news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 8,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $199,433.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 351,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,293,697.19. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 13,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $324,661.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,162,495 shares in the company, valued at $27,446,506.95. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,048,206 shares of company stock worth $24,782,839 over the last 90 days. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LUNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 target price on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Intuitive Machines from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuitive Machines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Intuitive Machines from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

LUNR stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 1.47. The business's 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Machines Profile

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR - Free Report).

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