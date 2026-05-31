4,500 Shares in McDonald's Corporation $MCD Purchased by Core Wealth Advisors LLC

Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000. McDonald's makes up approximately 0.8% of Core Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's by 1,616.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's by 735.7% during the 3rd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

Get McDonald's alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra raised shares of McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $334.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald's Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $279.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.43. McDonald's Corporation has a 1 year low of $271.98 and a 1 year high of $341.75. The firm's 50-day moving average is $295.34 and its 200-day moving average is $308.57.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $806,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,578,800. This trade represents a 23.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,918 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,485. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s recent quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS and revenue both topping estimates and sales rising year over year, reinforcing the view that the company’s core business remains resilient.

McDonald’s recent quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS and revenue both topping estimates and sales rising year over year, reinforcing the view that the company’s core business remains resilient. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain generally optimistic, with several firms keeping buy or overweight ratings and a consensus price target above the current trading range, which may help support sentiment.

Analysts remain generally optimistic, with several firms keeping buy or overweight ratings and a consensus price target above the current trading range, which may help support sentiment. Positive Sentiment: The company is teasing new marketing tie-ins such as a 2026 FIFA World Cup Happy Meal featuring Squishmallows, a move that could lift traffic and keep the brand top of mind with families and younger consumers. Article Title

The company is teasing new marketing tie-ins such as a 2026 FIFA World Cup Happy Meal featuring Squishmallows, a move that could lift traffic and keep the brand top of mind with families and younger consumers. Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s continues to attract investor interest, with multiple articles noting the stock is widely watched and that analysts are still fairly upbeat about its future prospects. Article Title

McDonald’s continues to attract investor interest, with multiple articles noting the stock is widely watched and that analysts are still fairly upbeat about its future prospects. Neutral Sentiment: An insider sale by Joseph Erlinger was disclosed, but the transaction was small relative to his remaining holdings and does not appear to signal a major change in outlook. Article Title

An insider sale by Joseph Erlinger was disclosed, but the transaction was small relative to his remaining holdings and does not appear to signal a major change in outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Several non-fundamental articles, including brand history and vintage-photo features, may boost visibility but are unlikely to materially affect earnings or valuation.

Several non-fundamental articles, including brand history and vintage-photo features, may boost visibility but are unlikely to materially affect earnings or valuation. Negative Sentiment: One recent article highlighted that McDonald’s has underperformed the broader consumer discretionary group over the past year, which may remind investors that the shares still face valuation and performance challenges. Article Title

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McDonald's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McDonald's wasn't on the list.

While McDonald's currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here