4,500 Shares in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Acquired by Core Wealth Advisors LLC

Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $251.02 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $259.92. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $166.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.25. The company has a market capitalization of $264.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Qualcomm announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. DZ Bank lowered Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $181.79.

Get Our Latest Report on QCOM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 19,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,583 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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