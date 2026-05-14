45,000 Shares in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned 0.07% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 2,120.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,466,343 shares of the company's stock worth $67,408,000 after buying an additional 1,400,311 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 623.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,295,898 shares of the company's stock worth $51,797,000 after buying an additional 1,116,794 shares during the period. Advent International L.P. acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,246,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,050,000. Finally, Goodlander Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company's stock.

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Solaris Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SEI stock opened at $77.09 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.62 and a beta of 1.25. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $196.24 million for the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. Research analysts expect that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEI. Glj Research began coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $71.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 36,852 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $2,750,264.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 114,117 shares in the company, valued at $8,516,551.71. The trade was a 24.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie H. Argo sold 5,200 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $378,976.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,866.32. This represents a 10.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 4,099,593 shares of company stock worth $297,782,099 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company's stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report).

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