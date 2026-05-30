4,590,579 Shares in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,590,579 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,398,991,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.52% of S&P Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,054 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,656,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Evercore cut their price objective on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price objective on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $546.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Up 1.5%

SPGI stock opened at $423.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $424.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. S&P Global's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider S&P Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S&P Global wasn't on the list.

While S&P Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here