46,298 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Bought by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,298 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $4,767,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,393 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 271,898 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,997,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Crown by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 60,365 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $3,413,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,369.60. This trade represents a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 458,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,149,850. The trade was a 1.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 52,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,818,488 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Price Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $107.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $107.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.23. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.23 and a 52-week high of $116.62.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 5.97%.Crown's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Crown's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Crown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Crown from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research set a $115.00 price target on Crown in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Crown from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $124.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCK

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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