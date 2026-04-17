47,274 Shares in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY Bought by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,274 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $8,598,000. Lbp Am Sa owned approximately 0.06% of Avery Dennison at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,125 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 369.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company's stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Avery Dennison

Here are the key news stories impacting Avery Dennison this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research slightly raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $2.59 (from $2.58), a marginal beat versus prior guidance that could be viewed as a small near‑term signal of resilience in the quarter.

Zacks Research slightly raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $2.59 (from $2.58), a marginal beat versus prior guidance that could be viewed as a small near‑term signal of resilience in the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Truist maintained a "buy" rating and, despite trimming its price target to $223 from $233, still implies meaningful upside (their target was described as ~34% above current levels), which supports longer‑term bullish conviction. Benzinga

Truist maintained a "buy" rating and, despite trimming its price target to $223 from $233, still implies meaningful upside (their target was described as ~34% above current levels), which supports longer‑term bullish conviction. Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch flagged that Avery Dennison underperformed its competitors in recent trading — a datapoint investors may watch for sector rotation or sentiment shifts but that doesn’t change fundamentals on its own. Avery Dennison Corp. stock underperforms Wednesday

MarketWatch flagged that Avery Dennison underperformed its competitors in recent trading — a datapoint investors may watch for sector rotation or sentiment shifts but that doesn’t change fundamentals on its own. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup cut its price target to $190, a downward revision that likely pressured the stock by lowering a near‑term valuation anchor and signaling reduced upside from that broker’s perspective. Citigroup Lowers Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY Price Target to $190.00

Citigroup cut its price target to $190, a downward revision that likely pressured the stock by lowering a near‑term valuation anchor and signaling reduced upside from that broker’s perspective. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also issued a series of modest downward revisions across several upcoming quarters and trimmed FY2026 EPS to $10.10 (from $10.13), including cuts to Q1/Q2 2026 and multiple 2027 quarters — a broader pattern of lowered estimates that can weigh on sentiment and short‑term expectations.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $233.00 to $223.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $2,229,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 198,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,982,210.50. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 1,156 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.95, for a total value of $223,050.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,464,104.60. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,150. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $166.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.50 and a 200-day moving average of $177.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. Avery Dennison Corporation has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $199.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 33.84%. The company's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Avery Dennison has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio is 42.82%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Avery Dennison, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Avery Dennison wasn't on the list.

While Avery Dennison currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here