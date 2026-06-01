4,738 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Bought by UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC

UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,738 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 271.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Intel by 12.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 29.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Intel by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 74,838 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $114.68 on Monday. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $132.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.38 billion, a PE ratio of -184.96 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intel from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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