47,412 Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,412 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $4,413,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.15% of Axcelis Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,807,404 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $145,207,000 after buying an additional 835,242 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 176.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 386,735 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 246,939 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10,368.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 243,503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $19,563,000 after purchasing an additional 241,177 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266,015 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 156,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,776 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,560,000 after purchasing an additional 154,381 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $130.25.

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Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 4.7%

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $136.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company's 50-day moving average is $160.78 and its 200-day moving average is $118.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.88. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.64 and a fifty-two week high of $193.78.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 11.93%.The company had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Tatnall sold 1,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.75, for a total transaction of $174,608.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,143.25. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eileen Evans sold 926 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $144,002.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,685.45. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,795 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,383. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

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