47,630 Shares in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MIRM Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,762,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MIRM. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 895 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 307.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,076 shares of the company's stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 37,028 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,047 shares of the company's stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,386 shares of the company's stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter.

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Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $101.50 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $96.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.59. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $114.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($13.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($12.68). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 140.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $159.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $136.00 price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.08.

Read Our Latest Report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 7,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $670,258.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,500.24. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joanne Quan sold 7,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $670,258.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,110.72. The trade was a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,806 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,616. 8.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company's primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum's lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

See Also

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