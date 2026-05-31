4,768 Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Purchased by Themes Management Co LLC

Themes Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000. Broadcom makes up 1.2% of Themes Management Co LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Broadcom from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $454.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,592,045.12. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 4.7%

AVGO opened at $446.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.90 and a 1-year high of $448.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $383.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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