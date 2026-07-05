4,837 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Purchased by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,837 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financially Speaking Inc increased its stake in Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $604.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.11 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. New Street Research lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $135.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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