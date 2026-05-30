48,443 Shares in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Purchased by Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd

Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd bought a new position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,443 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $8,286,000. Qualcomm makes up 3.3% of Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Qualcomm by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $251.02 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92. The stock has a market cap of $264.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.49. The business's 50 day moving average is $166.07 and its 200 day moving average is $161.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 38.70%.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $181.79.

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Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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