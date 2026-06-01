492,000 Shares in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 492,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,676,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.07% of Roivant Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1,740.3% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 226.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,656 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 48.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 41.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $29.99 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average is $25.42. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.57. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 3,629.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ROIV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Roivant Sciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROIV

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In related news, CAO Jennifer Humes sold 13,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $384,073.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 84,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,388,498.67. This represents a 13.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $6,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,613,063 shares in the company, valued at $48,827,417.01. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 945,173 shares of company stock worth $27,654,456. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roivant Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roivant Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Roivant Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here