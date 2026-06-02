493,776 Shares in IREN Limited $IREN Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 493,776 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,650,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.17% of IREN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Situational Awareness LP grew its stake in IREN by 90.1% in the second quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 6,400,384 shares of the company's stock worth $93,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,254 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IREN by 1,444.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,652,577 shares of the company's stock worth $77,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,579 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in IREN by 247.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,032,397 shares of the company's stock worth $95,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,842 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in IREN in the second quarter worth approximately $21,025,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in IREN in the third quarter worth approximately $48,708,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company's stock.

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IREN Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $65.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 136.10 and a beta of 4.22. IREN Limited has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $76.87. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.24.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.69 million. IREN had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 20.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IREN Limited will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IREN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of IREN in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings raised IREN from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IREN from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered IREN from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on IREN from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IREN has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.69.

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IREN Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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