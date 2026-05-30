5,000 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. $AME Acquired by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in AMETEK by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 201 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the sale, the director owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,174.40. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 target price on AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.33.

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AMETEK Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:AME opened at $226.13 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.43 and a 1 year high of $243.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.09.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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