5,000 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Acquired by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,000 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 86,189 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Intel by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 255,261 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $109.84 on Monday. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The company's 50 day moving average is $118.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.89. The company has a market cap of $552.06 billion, a PE ratio of -177.16 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Arete Research increased their target price on shares of Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Research Partners increased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $97.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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