5,009 Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL Bought by Beto Financial Group LLC

Beto Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,009 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $114,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,586 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $311,497,000 after acquiring an additional 246,243 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Oracle by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in Oracle by 1,945.8% during the 3rd quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 92,736 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $26,081,000 after acquiring an additional 88,203 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Oracle from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $247.45 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $172.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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