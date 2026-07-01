5,021 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Purchased by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,021 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,233,159,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 32.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after buying an additional 21,230,715 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Intel by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $982,279,000 after buying an additional 19,722,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after buying an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after buying an additional 11,056,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $139.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $701.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.21 and a beta of 2.21. The firm's fifty day moving average is $112.23 and its 200 day moving average is $69.42. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Intel from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. New Street Research raised their target price on shares of Intel from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $93.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTC

Key Stories Impacting Intel

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Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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