50,382 Shares in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Bought by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 39.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,700 shares of the company's stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,222 shares of the company's stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $207,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,991 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $121,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 197,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,806,249.42. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KHC. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $23.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.07. Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Further Reading

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