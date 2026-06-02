508,078 Shares in Lyft, Inc. $LYFT Purchased by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 508,078 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $9,841,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Lyft as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Lyft by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,174 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the third quarter worth $50,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 39.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 410.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,217 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company's stock.

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Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $25.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Lyft had a net margin of 43.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Lyft declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the ride-sharing company to buy up to 15.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYFT. Zacks Research raised shares of Lyft from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore set a $21.00 target price on Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lyft

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $75,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 335,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,615,970.88. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jill Beggs sold 2,093 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $28,799.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,092 shares in the company, valued at $414,065.92. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,705 shares of company stock valued at $616,156. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc NASDAQ: LYFT operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft's platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

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