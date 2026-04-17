5,107 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Acquired by Forteris Wealth Management Inc.

Forteris Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,107 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $749,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 26.4% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 302 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 34.4% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.
More Alibaba Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Qwen3.6-Plus and broader AI push — Alibaba released an enterprise-focused LLM (Qwen3.6-Plus) aimed at autonomous coding and multimodal workflows, which supports deeper cloud integration and potential stickier enterprise revenue. Alibaba’s Qwen3.6 Plus Targets Enterprise AI Workflows And Stickier Cloud Usage
- Positive Sentiment: New consumer/AI product launches — Alibaba rolled out the "Happy Oyster" AI world model and highlighted practical AI at an expo, boosting prospects for product-led revenue and developer adoption. Alibaba Group Launches Happy Oyster AI World Model
- Positive Sentiment: No-code and 3D/visual AI tools — Alibaba unveiled a no-code app builder and new AI models for 3D video, which can broaden developer uptake and cloud consumption. Alibaba Unveils No-Code AI Tool to Build Apps in Minutes Alibaba moves onto Tencent’s turf with new AI model for 3D video
- Positive Sentiment: Robotics product debut — Alibaba’s Amap unit unveiled its first embodied robot (a four‑legged robotic dog), marking entry into robotics hardware which extends the company’s AI commercialization avenues. As Alibaba Enters the Robot Race, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold BABA Stock?
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options flow — traders purchased ~267,430 BABA call options today (a ~44% jump vs. typical daily call volume), signaling short-term bullish positioning from sophisticated traders.
- Positive Sentiment: Investor flows and cloud pricing moves — reports of a large short investor increasing exposure and prior cloud security/pricing adjustments have coincided with recent share gains, suggesting growing investor confidence in cloud monetization. Alibaba (BABA) Stock Gains Ground as Big Short Investor Jumps In Amid AI Expansion Alibaba (BABA) Shares Surge 3.6% on Cloud Division’s Security Pricing Overhaul
- Neutral Sentiment: International fintech expansion — an Alibaba-backed BNPL provider received a license in Pakistan, a modest geographic expansion that may add long-term payment volume but is unlikely to move near-term earnings materially. Alibaba-backed Buy Now Pay Later firm gets SECP licence
- Neutral Sentiment: Expo spotlight and PR — coverage of Alibaba showcasing "useful AI" at events raises awareness and developer interest but is primarily reputational in the near term. Alibaba spotlights useful AI at expo
- Negative Sentiment: Intense competition in robotics and AI — rivals (Unitree, other Chinese players, and indirect competition from companies like Tesla) are accelerating robot offers and distribution (e.g., Unitree selling via AliExpress), which could compress margins and slow hardware monetization. Tesla’s Chinese Robot Rival Ramps Pre-IPO Global Push
Alibaba Group Trading Up 4.0%
NYSE BABA opened at $138.65 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $331.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.50. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $137.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.51.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $40.71 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.68.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Company Profile
(Free Report
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Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.
The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.
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