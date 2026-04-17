5,107 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Acquired by Forteris Wealth Management Inc.

Forteris Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,107 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 26.4% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 302 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 34.4% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Alibaba Group Trading Up 4.0%

NYSE BABA opened at $138.65 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $331.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.50. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $137.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.51.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $40.71 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.68.

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Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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