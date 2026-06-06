5,115 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Bought by Gambit Capital Management LLC

Gambit Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,115 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Gambit Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Yanni & Associates Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Verde Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 21,219 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,527 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aerodigm Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Aerodigm Wealth LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $246.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company's 50-day moving average price is $249.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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