52,251 Shares in Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,823,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Karman by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Karman by 56.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Karman by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 373 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Karman by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,183 shares of the company's stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Karman by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,964 shares of the company's stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

Karman Price Performance

Shares of KRMN opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.15. Karman Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $118.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 524.09 and a beta of 2.58.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Karman had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.68%.The business had revenue of $134.49 million during the quarter. The company's revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Karman Holdings Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $118.00 target price on Karman in a research report on Friday, January 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Karman from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Karman from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Karman from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on Karman from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KRMN

About Karman

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

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