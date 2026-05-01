Free Trial
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

52,251 Shares in Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Karman logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,823,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Karman by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Karman by 56.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Karman by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 373 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Karman by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,183 shares of the company's stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Karman by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,964 shares of the company's stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

Karman Price Performance

Shares of KRMN opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.15. Karman Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $118.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 524.09 and a beta of 2.58.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Karman had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.68%.The business had revenue of $134.49 million during the quarter. The company's revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Karman Holdings Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $118.00 target price on Karman in a research report on Friday, January 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Karman from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Karman from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Karman from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on Karman from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KRMN

About Karman

(Free Report)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Karman (NYSE:KRMN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Karman Right Now?

Before you consider Karman, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Karman wasn't on the list.

While Karman currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
By Ryan Hasson | April 30, 2026
tc pixel
Elon did what?!
Elon did what?!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines