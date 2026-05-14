5,234 Shares in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,234 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,927 shares of the construction company's stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 4.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 3.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the construction company's stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total transaction of $309,158.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,954.56. This trade represents a 8.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,779,382. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,759. Insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

MasTec Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $424.10 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $346.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.27 and a beta of 1.82. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.46 and a 52-week high of $441.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of MasTec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MasTec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of MasTec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $440.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $425.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $458.06.

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MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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