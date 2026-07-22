5,289 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lucy Clarke acquired 1,896 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $263.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,349.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $5,982,976.29. This represents a 9.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $283.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $351.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $288.82 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $266.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 1 year low of $240.61 and a 1 year high of $352.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Willis Towers Watson Public's payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

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