5,403,775 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Acquired by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,403,775 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $200,014,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned about 0.11% of Intel as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $838,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503,402 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,396,839 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $434,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $114.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.38 billion, a PE ratio of -184.96 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel to $124.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Melius Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $81.52.

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Trending Headlines about Intel

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Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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