541,560 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Acquired by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 541,560 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $54,291,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.48% of Crown as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. Regents Gate Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 104,999 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 77,101 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at $1,752,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 55,200.0% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 5.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crown from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $124.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Crown

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 436,070 shares in the company, valued at $45,787,350. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $117.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business's 50 day moving average is $102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.72. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $118.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Crown's dividend payout ratio is 22.29%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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