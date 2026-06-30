5,470 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Purchased by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,470 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 50,969 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 10.0% during the first quarter. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 19.7% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,436 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 40,331 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 26.8% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 15,252 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $131.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $141.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.02 billion, a PE ratio of -212.45 and a beta of 2.21. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $110.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Arete Research upped their price target on Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $93.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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