5,476 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Acquired by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. acquired a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,476 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $107.92 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $132.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $542.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.06 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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