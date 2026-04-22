55 North Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 11,476 Walmart Inc. $WMT

55 North Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,476 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $136.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, December 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $137.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ WMT opened at $129.60 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.89 and a 52-week high of $134.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.13%.

Trending Headlines about Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $2,313,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,274,856 shares in the company, valued at $509,434,589.52. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $1,600,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 687,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $83,821,522.52. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,376 shares of company stock valued at $32,598,466. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walmart wasn't on the list.

While Walmart currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here