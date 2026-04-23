5,517 Shares in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Acquired by Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A.

Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 545.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,865,050 shares of the company's stock worth $716,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266,354 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,354,936 shares of the company's stock worth $2,512,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,838 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,584,162 shares of the company's stock worth $664,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,609 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,467,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,832,777 shares of the company's stock worth $4,789,914,000 after purchasing an additional 956,239 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.48.

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Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $225.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $251.71. The firm's fifty day moving average is $240.78 and its 200 day moving average is $218.10. The company has a market capitalization of $544.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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