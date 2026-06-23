5,521 Shares in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Bought by Paragon Capital Management Inc.

Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,521 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,789 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,812 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. This trade represents a 32.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $940,122.90. This trade represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 4.1%

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $245.69 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $199.05 and a 12 month high of $352.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.97.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.49%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $309.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $319.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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