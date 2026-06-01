571,253 Shares in Tronox Holdings PLC $TROX Acquired by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 571,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned approximately 0.36% of Tronox at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 292.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors bought a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 22,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $151,339.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 248,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,796.29. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Flood sold 8,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $52,692.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 92,861 shares in the company, valued at $611,025.38. The trade was a 7.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,711 shares of company stock worth $1,145,137. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Tronox from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Tronox from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $10.00 price target on Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Tronox from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tronox from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $6.63.

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Tronox Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE TROX opened at $7.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.76. Tronox Holdings PLC has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $10.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.38 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 19.93%. The firm's revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings PLC will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. Tronox's dividend payout ratio is currently -6.85%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated global producer of titanium dioxide (TiO₂) pigment and specialty materials. The company's operations encompass the full supply chain for TiO₂, from mining and processing titanium-bearing ores—such as ilmenite and rutile—to the production of high-purity pigment for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper and other industrial applications. In addition to TiO₂, Tronox's product portfolio includes zircon, rare earth byproducts and other specialty minerals that serve a range of industrial markets.

Tronox operates a network of mines, processing facilities and pigment plants located across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and South Africa.

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