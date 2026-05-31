5,797 Shares in ITT Inc. $ITT Bought by Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,797 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More ITT News

Here are the key news stories impacting ITT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised forward-looking optimism on ITT by issuing estimates for FY2027 EPS of $9.03 and FY2028 EPS of $10.59, both above the current full-year consensus of $7.91, signaling expectations for strong multi-year earnings growth.

Zacks Research raised forward-looking optimism on ITT by issuing estimates for FY2027 EPS of $9.03 and FY2028 EPS of $10.59, both above the current full-year consensus of $7.91, signaling expectations for strong multi-year earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: The firm’s near-term estimates remain close to consensus, with FY2026 EPS estimated at $7.88 versus the $7.91 consensus, suggesting analysts still see ITT largely tracking expectations this year while longer-term growth accelerates.

The firm’s near-term estimates remain close to consensus, with FY2026 EPS estimated at $7.88 versus the $7.91 consensus, suggesting analysts still see ITT largely tracking expectations this year while longer-term growth accelerates. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research also published quarterly estimates for 2026-2028, including Q2 2026 EPS of $1.93, Q3 2026 EPS of $1.97, and Q4 2026 EPS of $1.99, reinforcing a steady earnings trajectory rather than a major near-term surprise.

Zacks Research also published quarterly estimates for 2026-2028, including Q2 2026 EPS of $1.93, Q3 2026 EPS of $1.97, and Q4 2026 EPS of $1.99, reinforcing a steady earnings trajectory rather than a major near-term surprise. Neutral Sentiment: A separate article compared ITT’s stock performance with other conglomerate peers, which may support relative-strength interest, but it did not announce any new company-specific catalyst.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITT. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ITT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $234.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITT

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $195.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.90. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.63 and a 52 week high of $225.26.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. ITT had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.83%. ITT's revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.386 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ITT's payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total value of $1,483,507.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. The trade was a 44.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $41,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,637,894.19. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,773 shares of company stock worth $13,624,470. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ITT

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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