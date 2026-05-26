580,689 Shares in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY Bought by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 580,689 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $105,616,000. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.75% of Avery Dennison at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,960 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $942,039,000 after purchasing an additional 644,664 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $74,942,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,841,191 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $298,613,000 after acquiring an additional 435,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,379,137 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,683,185,000 after acquiring an additional 361,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth $51,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AVY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 price objective on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $204.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVY

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $159.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.17 and a 200-day moving average of $176.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Avery Dennison Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $152.68 and a fifty-two week high of $199.54.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 7.66%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $3,477,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 211,147 shares in the company, valued at $36,714,240.36. This trade represents a 8.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report).

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