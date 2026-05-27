58,758 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN Acquired by Williamson Legacy Group LLC

Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 227.5% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,561 shares of the company's stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company's stock.

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Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business's 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.285 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Elanco Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.20.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 4,971 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,867.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,454,897.39. This represents a 2.98% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 4,911 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,938.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 160,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,524.20. This represents a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company's stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

Further Reading

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