59,200 Shares in NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. $NWPX Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $4,609,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of NWPX Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,558 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 74,158 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 527.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,923 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 59,623 shares in the last quarter. Congruence Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NWPX Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NWPX Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 86.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,723 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 22,611 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NWPX Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NWPX opened at $138.21 on Wednesday. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $152.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.40. NWPX Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $138.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NWPX. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research lowered NWPX Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NWPX Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut NWPX Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.00.

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NWPX Infrastructure Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications.

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