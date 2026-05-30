5,955 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH Purchased by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,955 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 300 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company's stock.

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Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $180.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.82 and a 12 month high of $197.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.85%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Texas Roadhouse's dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lloyd Paul Marshall sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $178,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,841,538.84. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $291,703.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,991. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Texas Roadhouse from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $196.36.

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About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

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