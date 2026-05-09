59,814 Shares in Xylem Inc. $XYL Bought by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,814 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $8,146,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,054,743 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,092,855,000 after acquiring an additional 152,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,953,206 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,615,598,000 after acquiring an additional 133,173 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,507,966 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $750,075,000 after acquiring an additional 310,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,259,233 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $480,737,000 after acquiring an additional 51,343 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,029,272 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $299,318,000 after acquiring an additional 220,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Xylem from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on XYL

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $113.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.45 and a 12 month high of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

Xylem declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, Director Jerome A. Peribere bought 1,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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