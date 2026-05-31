60,000 Shares in Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR Acquired by Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter worth approximately $5,940,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,701,250 shares of the company's stock worth $297,477,000 after buying an additional 540,851 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter worth approximately $27,448,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 1,097.8% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 237,882 shares of the company's stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 218,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 146.5% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,639,000 shares of the company's stock worth $68,886,000 after buying an additional 2,163,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OSCR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Oscar Health from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oscar Health

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.34. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oscar Health

In related news, CEO Mark T. Bertolini acquired 1,000,000 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $11,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,196,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,546,761.92. This represents a 10.87% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 100,000 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,316,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,216,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,177,845.60. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company's stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company's primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR - Free Report).

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