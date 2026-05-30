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6,054 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 30, 2026
Alibaba Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • AdvisorShares Investments opened a new position in Alibaba during the fourth quarter, buying 6,054 shares worth about $887,000.
  • Institutional interest in Alibaba remains broad, with several large investors increasing holdings and hedge funds/other institutions now owning 13.47% of the stock.
  • Analysts currently view Alibaba as a Moderate Buy, with a consensus price target of $188.76, while the stock recently traded at $124.27.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,054 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,074.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,318 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,079,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524,354 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $881,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936,847 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,335,894 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $782,135,000 after acquiring an additional 42,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,477,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,987,539 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $533,964,000 after acquiring an additional 448,484 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $124.27 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $130.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $192.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 72.0%. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is 16.91%.

Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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