6,118 Shares in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN Purchased by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 62.2% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 788.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1,530.8% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,914 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $5,009,964.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,075 shares in the company, valued at $31,214,788.50. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Munn sold 5,275 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.97, for a total transaction of $1,323,866.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,478,579.72. This represents a 34.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 40,725 shares of company stock valued at $10,213,222 over the last ninety days. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $267.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.01. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $178.74 and a one year high of $273.32. The firm has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.40. Garmin had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Garmin's payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Garmin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.00.

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Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin's products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin's product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

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