62,632 Shares in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR Purchased by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,632 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Ichor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ICHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Ichor from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $76.00 target price on Ichor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ichor

Insider Buying and Selling at Ichor

In other news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $403,637.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $818,694.75. This represents a 33.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura A. Black sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,535,059.24. This trade represents a 49.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,621. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.87. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $101.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $251.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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