63,203 Shares in Invitation Home $INVH Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Invitation Home by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 258,182 shares of the company's stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Home by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 57,763 shares of the company's stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel acquired a new stake in Invitation Home during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Home during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Invitation Home by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 401,051 shares of the company's stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company's stock.

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Invitation Home Stock Down 0.8%

INVH stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. Invitation Home has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.92 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Invitation Home's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on INVH. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Invitation Home from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INVH

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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