6,475,319 Shares in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE Bought by Bank of Italy

Bank of Italy purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,475,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $422,957,000. TotalEnergies comprises about 18.4% of Bank of Italy's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bank of Italy owned about 0.27% of TotalEnergies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $59,750,000. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $7,153,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. J.M. Arbour LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company's stock.

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TotalEnergies Trading Down 3.9%

TTE opened at $87.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $93.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.13. The company's 50-day moving average is $84.07 and its 200 day moving average is $71.52.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $45.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TotalEnergies from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TotalEnergies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.54.

View Our Latest Report on TTE

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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