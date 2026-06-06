65,451 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Acquired by PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $18,680,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 53,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Explore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,304,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,789,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Micron Technology by 403.1% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 40,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,698,000 after acquiring an additional 32,844 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $641.97.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,728,524.32. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 13.3%

NASDAQ MU opened at $864.01 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $1,089.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $617.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.83%.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

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Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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