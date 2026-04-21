6,654 Shares in Amphenol Corporation $APH Bought by Ticino Wealth

Ticino Wealth bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,654 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 82.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amphenol Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $153.83 on Tuesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The company has a market capitalization of $189.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $137.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.73.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price objective on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $151.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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